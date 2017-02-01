Retirement experts say too many people 'living for today'

Half of Americans don't think they will retire on time, if at all. Research from Consulting firm Willis Towers Watson shows 25 percent of Americans think that they won't retire before age 70 due to finances.

TD Ameritrade paints an even darker picture. They said a quarter of Americans believe they won't ever manage to retire.

Local retirement experts said they were not surprised by the latest statistics. Many Americans live for today and don't think about their future, according to Laura McReynolds of Adams and McReynolds Retirement Partners in Quincy.

"People think about their next vacation, far more than they think about their retirement. Retirement is too far away," McReynolds said. "It's not anything that's fresh on their mind or right around the corner, and they just don't give it enough thought."

McReynolds also said that many people don't think about their health care costs as they get older. She said a couple retiring today needs more than $260,000 for healthcare costs, and that does not include long-term care or unexpected costs.

