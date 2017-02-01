Charges against family of convicted murderer being dropped

The Adams County State's Attorney's Office is no longer pursuing charges against three family members of convicted killer Steson Crider, according to a news release.

Stefan Crider, Jr., Julia Crider and Stefan Crider III faced obstruction of justice charges in connection with the death of Ray Humphrey, Jr. Police said the three helped Steson Crider leave the state after shooting and killing Humphrey.

Steson Crider was convicted of murder by a jury in October of 2015. He was sentenced to 65 years in prison.

The release stated the decision to drop charges came after extensive discussion between the family of Humphrey, Jr. and the Quincy Police Department.

State's Attorney Gary Farha released the following statement:

This determination is the result of the consideration of the emotional toll another jury trial would inflict on the victim’s family and of the previously obtained conviction by the Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office against Steson Crider, who is now serving a 65 year sentence for first degree murder. Further, based on the Illinois Legislature’s recent changes in sentencing guidelines, attaining a prison sentence for an offense of obstructing justice, is exceptionally unlikely.

The news release made it clear that the victim's family was "in full agreement with this course of action."

"The victim’s family does not believe that pursuing the criminal charges further would serve to advance the legacy of Rayshone Humphrey Jr.," the release stated. "Rayshone’s family seeks to move forward in their work to promote a culture of peace and tolerance in Adams County and Quincy, Illinois."

Stefan Crider, Jr. is Steson's father and Julia is his step-mother. They are the parents of Crider III.

Court records show charges against Stefan Jr. and Julia were dropped Tuesday. The charges against Crider III had not been dropped as of Wednesday morning.

The attorney for Stefan Crider III, Tony Cameron, released the following statement Wednesday: