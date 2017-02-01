33 men arrested for soliciting prostitution in Hannibal

The city of Hannibal is working on cleaning up its image.

The Hannibal Police Department reported Wednesday there were 33 prostitution arrests in January as a result of investigations by the anti-crime enforcement squad.

Chief Lyndell Davis said in a news release that prostitution is frequently used as an avenue to get drugs and increased drug trade locally.

“It is imperative that we tackle this issue before it becomes well established,” Davis said. “This is an issue area wide but once we started developing information prostitutes were setting up shop in Hannibal we started investigating it and making arrests in the later part of 2016."

Assistant Chief John Zerbonia noted that the department has decided to go after those soliciting prostitutes in Hannibal.

"Just like in a drug case, where you have to attack not only the source, but the demand." Zerbonia said. "So we switched our focus from prostitution to the solicitors."

Davis stated that the enforcement has prompted many identified prostitutes to move back to the communities they originated from. But, he said the prostitutes would move back in if it appeared the extra enforcement stopped.

"The decision was made to begin actively investigating those who patronize prostitution services with the belief that it would serve as more of a deterrent and prevent it from becoming well established in the community," Davis stated. "In combating illegal drug distribution, you need to attack it from different angles and understand all the different ways it is funded and do what you can to lessen or stop that revenue stream.”

Hannibal native Karley White said on Wednesday that the amount of arrests surprised her, but she has known about the prostitution and drug problems in Hannibal for a long time.

"I was just surprised by the amount, not so much that it goes on around here." White said. "Just in one month, I think they said 33 arrests in one month so that kind of baffled me."

White also noted that after moving to Monroe City, she has continued to hear negative things said about her hometown.

"Any of the surrounding towns will say oh it's Hannibal, that's Hannibal for you." White said. "Just getting it to be a good place to have a family and raise kids, not that it's terrible, it's just not the best."

The following people were arrested in January for patronizing prostitution. The names were released by the Hannibal Police Department through a Sunshine Law request.