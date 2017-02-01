Hoops + Family = Winning combo for Washington

The Quincy University men's basketball team suffered a three-game skid in mid-January that turned a lot of heads. What happened? Can they recover? What's wrong with them now?
A lot of questions were asked. Senior Von Washington III told WGEM SportsCenter on Wednesday that the team has answered the biggest question concerning their ability to close-out a win. A three-game win streak following the previously-mentioned skid says so as well.
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.