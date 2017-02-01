Local mayor arrested on felony charge - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local mayor arrested on felony charge

By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
LaHarpe Mayor Ryan Kienast (File Photo) LaHarpe Mayor Ryan Kienast (File Photo)
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A local mayor was arrested on a felony warrant Tuesday, according to the state's attorney.

Hancock County State's Attorney Jason Pohren said LaHarpe Mayor Ryan Kienast was arrested and charged with official misconduct. He said Kienast was released on bond.

Court documents filed Tuesday state Kienast is accused of ordering a city employee to use a city-owned backhoe at a residence owned by the mayor back in November. The documents state the employee was told to remove dirt at 605 E. Main St. in LaHarpe. 

Pohren said on the phone that Kienast faces between two and five years in prison and up to one year of parole. He said if convicted, Kienast would also have to step down as mayor.

This isn't the first time Kienast has faced allegations of wrongdoing. He faced scrutiny from several residents over allegations of making water billing changes they said benefited property he owned.

Kienast was reached by phone, but would not comment on the situation.

The circuit clerk's office said Kienast is scheduled to make his first appearance in court Feb. 16.

