Local mayor arrested on felony charge

A Hannibal man was arrested Thursday evening on multiple charges, according to a release by the Hannibal Police Department.More >>
A Hannibal man was arrested Thursday evening on multiple charges, according to a release by the Hannibal Police Department.More >>
The Quincy Police Department said a woman was arrested Friday morning on several charges after leaving a crash scene.More >>
The Quincy Police Department said a woman was arrested Friday morning on several charges after leaving a crash scene.More >>
A convicted sex offender serving a life sentence received additional time recently, according to Marion County Prosecutor David Clayton.More >>
A convicted sex offender serving a life sentence received additional time recently, according to Marion County Prosecutor David Clayton.More >>
A man pleaded guilty in connection with a Hannibal shooting last year, according to a news release.More >>
A man pleaded guilty in connection with a Hannibal shooting last year, according to a news release.More >>
The Adams County Sheriff's Office said a Camp Point, Illinois, man was arrested Thursday on child pornography charges.More >>
The Adams County Sheriff's Office said a Camp Point, Illinois, man was arrested Thursday on child pornography charges.More >>
A Fort Madison, Iowa, woman was arrested on several charges early Friday morning after she crashed into a patrol vehicle, according to police.More >>
A Fort Madison, Iowa, woman was arrested on several charges early Friday morning after she crashed into a patrol vehicle, according to police.More >>
Part of a highway in northeast Missouri was shut down Thursday afternoon because of a motorcycle crash.More >>
Part of a highway in northeast Missouri was shut down Thursday afternoon because of a motorcycle crash.More >>
A McDonough County man was charged for stealing a Mustang in Tennessee, Illinois, last week, according to the sheriff's office.More >>
A McDonough County man was charged for stealing a Mustang in Tennessee, Illinois, last week, according to the sheriff's office.More >>
A man broke into a Wayland, Missouri, gas station early Thursday morning, according to a release by the Clark County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A man broke into a Wayland, Missouri, gas station early Thursday morning, according to a release by the Clark County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The Quincy Police Department warned the community Tuesday of reports of a suspicious man trying to lure children.More >>
The Quincy Police Department warned the community Tuesday of reports of a suspicious man trying to lure children.More >>