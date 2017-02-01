Keokuk murder victim identified as suspect's mother - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Keokuk murder victim identified as suspect's mother

By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation identified a woman murdered this week as the suspect's mother.

Authorities stated in a news release that the victim was 54-year-old Lori Lynn Williams. Police said she is the mother of suspect Devan Williams, who was charged this week with first-degree murder.

According to the release, the two resided at the home where the body was found.

Results of the autopsy on Lori Williams are still pending, according to police. Authorities said no other information, including the cause of death, would be revealed until autopsy results came back.

DCI said the investigation is ongoing.

