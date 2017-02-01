Prominent local pastor dies at age 89

Sharpe during a taping of Straight from the Heart aired on WGEM-TV.

The founder of Heartland Christian Academy, Charles Sharpe, passed away Wednesday, according to his website.

Sharpe died at his residence in Bethel, Missouri. He had been in declining health due to cardiac and renal issues.

According to the website, Sharpe expanded his 600-acre family farm near LaBelle into an 18,000-acre property across three counties. In addition to the academy, he also founded the Heartland Community Church and Heartland Christian College.

The ministry said Sharpe's farm provided work for people in its recovery programs.

The academy is a boarding school for children.