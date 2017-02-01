Crews pull missing boat out of Mississippi River, boaters still missing

Crew pulls boat out of the Mississippi River on Wednesday near Montrose. (Submitted Photo)

A crew in Lee County found the boat that two men were in when they went missing last month, according to a county official.

Bill White, Sr., 68, of Argyle, Iowa, and Ron Wagner, 48, of Montrose, Iowa, went missing Jan. 3. The boaters were on the Mississippi River near Montrose when witnesses said they saw the two men go overboard without life jackets.

The search was suspended the following day.

Lee County Emergency Management Director Steve Cirinna said crews began searching again this week because of better weather conditions. With the use of sonar, an object thought to be a boat was spotted near Montrose.

Crews pulled the boat out of the river Wednesday. It was still intact.

Crews said there's zero visibility in the Mississippi River at this time.

The bodies of White and Wagner still haven't been recovered.

Cirinna said even though crews found the boat in the location near the incident, the bodies could be somewhere else and that's going to make it difficult from here on out.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office, Keokuk Fire Department, Keokuk Search and Rescue and Muscatine County Search and Rescue were assisting in the search.

Bill White's son sent a message saying he is grateful that the crews found the boat today and appreciates all their hard work.