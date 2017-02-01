Illinois gets over $4 million for water system at veterans' home

The federal government awarded Illinois $4.173 million for the new water system at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy prompted by a deadly Legionnaires' Disease outbreak.

Twelve people died during the outbreak in the summer of 2015. Dozens more were sickened. There were 45 confirmed cases of Legionnaires' during the outbreak.

According to a release from Gov. Bruce Rauner's office, the money was awarded to the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs and is considered a reimbursement.

“Our veterans are our heroes and we are the greatest nation on Earth because of our veterans,” Rauner stated in the release. “It’s our responsibility, our duty to give back to those who have given so much for our state and our nation and these funds will allow us to continue to protect and serve our nation’s heroes.”

The release stated work included "repair, replacement and upgrades to the domestic water system in order to treat the water with chemicals and heat, and to eliminate non-circulating plumbing."

It also said the "facility features redundancy capabilities and decentralization of the domestic hot water system, providing 160 degree water to all points-of-use throughout the Veterans’ Home." The work also included plumbing replacement, removal and upgrades.

The funding came from the VA State Home Construction Grants Program.

Construction on the project is expected to be completed next month.

You can read our past stories on the Legionnaires' outbreak here.