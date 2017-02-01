Statewide sub shortage hitting local school districts hard

At the Quincy Public School District, there have been more than 5,000 teacher absences since the start of the school year, according to district officials.

Human Resources Administrator Penny Little said the problem is the revolving door of substitute teachers.

"Subs come and subs go," Little said. "They're in between jobs, maybe they work a nigh shift and they want to sub during the day, so a lot of different reasons."

A survey from Illinois' Regional Superintendents showed this problem is statewide with more than 3,000 uncovered absences per week.

When there isn't a sub, Little said there's no good option that doesn't impact kids.

"Split a classroom, pull a teacher, sell a planning period, there are different options that we have within that building to get that class accommodated so they don't miss out on any instruction," Little said.

Jr. high science teacher Stephanie Stephens said when teachers have to cover other classes, that leaves less time to focus on their own class.

"So then whatever I normally would have gotten done, whether it was grading or e-mailing, or calling a parent, now I'm doing that after school instead," Stephens said.

Stephens said teachers usually don't know what sub they will have, which means they could lose a whole day in their lesson plan.

"They might be someone who can handle a harder lesson, or they might be someone who you might just leave a reading and we don't really know what we're leaving our students with that day," Stephens said. "Sometimes you feel like it's just easier to come in."

If you are interested in becoming a sub, Little says you can begin the process by applying online.