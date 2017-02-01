Canton leaders worried about contamination around possible confined animal feeding operation

Proximity from town is about 7 miles and 3 miles from water source

City leaders in Canton, Missouri are worried about their water. It's all centered around plans to build a hog confinement facility about seven miles outside of town on Highway 81. The mayor thinks run-off from the facility could contaminate the water.

A Carthage, Illinois company wants to bring 8,500 hogs to rural Lewis County, Missouri.

"We don't know if we can stop it but we are making a citizen effort as a community,” said Dan Kelly, Owner of Blue Heron Orchard, Local Resident.

Lewis County resident Dan Kelly is upset because Expedition Acres, LLC with management by Professional Swine Management wants to build a confined animal feeding operation northwest of Canton.

"The reason why some people are concerned with this is the devaluation of property values in the area, the possibilities of water pollution, which includes the city of Canton's water wells,” said Kelly.

Canton Mayor Jarrod Phillips says the operation would be about three miles from the town's water treatment plant.

"The concern from a city standpoint is of course the safety of our drinking water and ensuring that it can be in compliance with the regulations that the Department of Natural Resources set forth,” said Canton Missouri, Mayor Jarrod Phillips.

Our requests for an interview were turned down by Professional Swine Management. But, in a statement, a representative wrote that the company has "a long-standing history of environmental stewardship." Adding that the facilities "will meet or exceed all state and national regulations." The company also points to an economic boost, with plans to create up to 22 full-time jobs. But, Mayor Phillips wants the company to come to town and explain all of that in person.

"A public hearing so the people have an on the record chance to voice their concerns, that is part of democracy, making sure people are heard, so their voices are out there and everybody has a full understanding of what is going to go on,” said Phillips.

The Department of Natural Resources says it has not received a construction permit application from Expedition Acres, LLC. There will be another informational meeting for residents scheduled for Feb 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Canton public school.