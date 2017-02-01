Local company gives car seats to those in need

Families and Communities Together in Hannibal are offering to help people learn how to install car seats in their cars properly. They are also offering free car seats and booster chairs to people in need of one, but the only way you can get one is by being referred.

"The hospital sometimes calls us and says 'we have a family and we don't have a car seat, we are able to release them and their baby, can you help them?' Based on the hospitals recommendation we can provide a car seat to them. Now the car seats are not available to anyone and everyone, they have to have an expressed need," said Tom Dugger, Executive Director, Families and Communities together

