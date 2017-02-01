Mumps case confirmed at Quincy University

Quincy University officials confirmed in a statement Wednesday night that a QU student has been diagnosed with a confirmed case of the mumps, according to Matt Bergman, Director of Community Relations.



"We are actively monitoring the campus and taking necessary precautions to ensure the safety of all of our students," Bergman said. "The entire campus community is being educated on the signs and symptoms of the mumps and what to do if they suspect they may have been infected. The university has worked closely with the Adams County Health Department and other medical professionals to develop a plan to address any additional cases of the mumps."



According to Centers for Disease Control, mumps is best known for the puffy cheeks and swollen jaw that it causes. This is a result of swollen salivary glands.

The most common symptoms include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Tiredness

Loss of appetite

Swollen and tender salivary glands under the ears on one or both sides (parotitis)

Symptoms typically appear 16-18 days after infection, but this period can range from 12-25 days after infection.

Some people who get mumps have very mild or no symptoms, and often they do not know they have the disease.

Most people with mumps recover completely in a few weeks.