Signing Day: QHS foursome make intentions known

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- The first Wednesday in February brings National Signing Day.



High school football players from across the country sign their national letters of intent.



It was fast and furious in our region, especially at Quincy High School.



Four Blue Devil football players made their college pledges official, including a pair who will remain teammates at the next level.



All-State linebacker Deven Smith and sack-master Zach Aschemann both chose Central Missouri.



"There's going to be a challenge every Saturday afternoon and I'm ready for it," Deven Smith said.



"I can't wait to prepare for it and I can't wait to have some fun, and play some ball."



According to Aschemann, "The (Central Missouri) players really helped me out (and) made me feel comfortable being around them. They have a great weightlifting program and the community is really into their school. It was a really easy decision."



The other half of the foursome will stay in-state but they will take different paths.



Standout offensive lineman Payton Brunier picked Quincy University while underrated defensive back Caleb Smith is heading to Monmouth College.



"It's really exciting especially at a place like QU. It's an offense I'm used to, they're really hard-nose, they like to run it a lot, (and) I'm hoping to be a cornerstone for it," Brunier explained.



"I'm hoping to really contribute to what QU's building right now. It's an up and coming program."



Caleb Smith added: "It's actually something I never really thought of (but) I always dreamed of. It's exciting (and) it's awesome. It's everything I ever wanted."



All four players were part of a school record four consecutive playoff berths while helping lead the Blue Devils to an outright conference championship last fall.