Signing Day: Mark Twain's Hill, Palmyra's Maddox to continue gridiron careers

CENTER/PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) -- Mark Twain First Team All-State offensive lineman Dalton Hill turned in his Tiger jersey for Missouri Western by signing his national letter of intent Wednesday morning.



Hill says the Griffons offered the complete package.



"I love Missouri Western and I love the campus, the facilities, the coaching staff, (and) the classroom from the academic standpoint. It just felt like a home away from home," Hill indicated.



"It's going to be a challenge. I'm going to have to come in there and work as hard as I possibly can to prove myself to the coaches in a couple of years to be ready to play."



Hill expects to find himself on the interior of the offensive line, either at center or guard.



Palmyra's Jory Maddox is signed, sealed, and delivered.



Maddox plans to continue his career on the gridiron at Central Methodist.



It's a program he chose because it allows him to put his sole focus at linebacker.



"I love playing everywhere on the field, and getting the ball, but defense is where I want to play. Being able to focus on one position for four years I feel I can excel a lot better than I did learning a bunch of positions at one time," Maddox said.



"Of course I'm going to have to work my butt off the whole time. I'm going to have to get used to the college speed of the game (and) I think getting used to it is going to be the toughest part."



Maddox was an All-District and All-Conference selection last fall to wrap up his senior season.