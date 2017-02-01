Adams Electric Cooperative hosts contest to send students to D.C - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Adams Electric Cooperative hosts contest to send students to D.C.

Posted:
Flyers for the D.C. trip contest Flyers for the D.C. trip contest
Adams Electric Coop Adams Electric Coop

There's a lot happening in Washington, D.C. these days and now Tri-States students have a chance to see the action first hand.

Adams Electric Cooperative is sponsoring a contest to send four high school juniors or sophomores on an all expenses paid trip to the nation's capitol.

Interested students must complete an application by February 17th.

The winners will spend a week in D.C. touring places of historical interest and meet members of congress.

"It's a really awesome trip and anybody who's ever went always comes back with memories, and they've made friendships, and it's something that really changes their life. So, it's a great opportunity for students," said Laura Dotson, Manager of Communications for Adams Electric Co-op.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.