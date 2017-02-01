Adams Electric Cooperative hosts contest to send students to D.C.

There's a lot happening in Washington, D.C. these days and now Tri-States students have a chance to see the action first hand.

Adams Electric Cooperative is sponsoring a contest to send four high school juniors or sophomores on an all expenses paid trip to the nation's capitol.

Interested students must complete an application by February 17th.

The winners will spend a week in D.C. touring places of historical interest and meet members of congress.

"It's a really awesome trip and anybody who's ever went always comes back with memories, and they've made friendships, and it's something that really changes their life. So, it's a great opportunity for students," said Laura Dotson, Manager of Communications for Adams Electric Co-op.