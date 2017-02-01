Person hit by train near Dallas City - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Person hit by train near Dallas City

Posted:

Hancock County Sheriff Scott Bentzinger is confirming that a train hit a person in Henderson County Wednesday night.

The sheriff believes this happened sometime after 8 p.m  near Dallas City in Hancock County and Lomax in Henderson County.

Henderson County is handling the investigation. WGEM will update this story as more information is available.

