Deadly Crossings: Tonight on WGEM News at Ten

Deadly crossings all over the Tri-States have taken loved ones away.

There are thousands of crossings in the Tri-States that have minimum warning signs, many along rural roads.

Jenny Crouch lost her dad after he was hit by a train in November. Now she hopes something will be done about dangerous crossings.

"It happens so fast," Crouch said. "In the blink of an eye we've lost our father and my mom lost her husband of 53 years. It's time they look at this crossing. Something needs to be done."

