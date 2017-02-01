League of Women Voters holds anti-violence meeting

The Q-TAP information session took place at Quincy University

The League of Women Voters of Adams County held a presentation at Quincy University Wednesday night.

The focus was on the Quincy Turn Around Partnership. (Q-TAP)

Area law enforcement officials spoke on how the partnership can help to prevent crime, and organizers said that it's important for the public to be informed.

"I think when the community is educated, they can make wiser, and smarter choices." Member Jan Achelpohl noted. "And, looking at the problem and hopefully coming up with a solid solution."

The Q-TAP program has been modeled after the Peoria Community Against Violence (PCAV) program.