Signing Day: Hannibal trio to take skills to next level

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -- One finished as the most decorated running in program history. Another was nicknamed 'The Enforcer' for his punishing hits on defense. The other showed remarkable improvement from his junior to senior seasons.



All three Hannibal football players have plans to play at the next level.



Shamar Griffith was up first to kick off National Signing Day for the Pirates Wednesday afternoon.



Griffith wrapped up his career as the leading rusher in Hannibal High School history and is now bound for Missouri Western, and he's certainly motivated by the opportunity he's received.



"I see everybody else getting recruited and I know I'm just as good as them and I'm not getting any looks," Griffith said. "But after Missouri Western contacted me it lifted my spirits up because at least finally somebody saw something in me to give me the opportunity to play at the next level. It's really a blessing."



Following in Griffith's NCAA Division II footsteps is linebacker Will Sewell who signed on with Lincoln University and defensive tackle Mica Taganeca is taking the NAIA route to Missouri Valley.



"In the past their football program wasn't the best but they got a whole new crew of coaches. I can see that the direction they're going to go in to do great things," Sewell noted.



"I felt like I would want to be a part of that."



According to Taganeca, :I'm pretty excited to further my education at Missouri Valley and get the degree I need. I talked with the coaches and the teachers, and everything is pretty set. If I just train harder, (and) play smarter, that's what I really need to do."



All three played integral roles in leading the Pirates to back-to-back Class 4 quarterfinal appearances.