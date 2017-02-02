Wednesday's Area Scores - February 1

**High School Basketball, Boys**
-- MSHSAA
(LaPlata Tournament)
*Semifinals*
Madison: 35
Canton: 63
Lance Logsdon: 23 pts
Koy Smith: 14 pts
Tigers: (13-6), advance to Saturday's championship
-- IHSA
ROWVA: 37
Bushnell-PC: 57
Devin Yocum: 21 pts
**High School Basketball, Girls**
-- MSHSAA
(LaPlata Tournament)
Canton: 45
Cairo: 73
Laken Hugenberg: 13 pts
-- IHSA
North Greene: 37
Western: 63
Blair Borrowman: 30 pts
Lady Widcats: (20-7), first 20-win season in program history
JX Routt: 59
Griggsville-Perry: 43
Devin Battefeld: 18 pts
**College Basketball**
(MEN)
Western Illinois: 65
South Dakota State: 98
C.J. Duff: 16 pts
Leathernecks: (7-14, 4-6)
John Wood: 70
Lincoln Land: 44
Gabe McKenzie: 19 pts
Trail Blazers: (13-8, 2-0)
(WOMEN)
Western Illinois: 76
Oral Roberts: 62
Olivia Braun: 22 pts, 9 rebs
Emily Clemens: 21 pts
Leathernecks: (17-6, 7-3)
John Wood: 64
Lincoln Land: 52
Autumn Voigt: 20 pts
Lexus Fox: 16 pts, 11 rebs
Ellsworth CC: 52
Southeastern CC: 62
Nadirah Oakman: 16 pts
Blackhawks: (15-7)
**High School Wrestling**
(Fort Zumwalt East Duals)
Hannibal: 51
Westminster: 29
Hannibal: 53
Fort Zumwalt East: 24
**IESA**
(7th Grade Boys Basketball)
*Sectional*
Quincy Catholic: 52
Springfield Lincoln: 49
- Overtime
Crusaders: advance to state tournament
Brown County: 16
West Prairie: 18
Cyclones: advance to state tournament
