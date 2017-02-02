Wednesday's Area Scores - February 1

Canton blitzed Madison to advance to the LaPlata Tournament title game.

**High School Basketball, Boys**



-- MSHSAA

(LaPlata Tournament)

*Semifinals*

Madison: 35

Canton: 63

Lance Logsdon: 23 pts

Koy Smith: 14 pts

Tigers: (13-6), advance to Saturday's championship



-- IHSA

ROWVA: 37

Bushnell-PC: 57

Devin Yocum: 21 pts





**High School Basketball, Girls**



-- MSHSAA

(LaPlata Tournament)

Canton: 45

Cairo: 73

Laken Hugenberg: 13 pts



-- IHSA

North Greene: 37

Western: 63

Blair Borrowman: 30 pts

Lady Widcats: (20-7), first 20-win season in program history



JX Routt: 59

Griggsville-Perry: 43

Devin Battefeld: 18 pts





**College Basketball**



(MEN)

Western Illinois: 65

South Dakota State: 98

C.J. Duff: 16 pts

Leathernecks: (7-14, 4-6)



John Wood: 70

Lincoln Land: 44

Gabe McKenzie: 19 pts

Trail Blazers: (13-8, 2-0)





(WOMEN)

Western Illinois: 76

Oral Roberts: 62

Olivia Braun: 22 pts, 9 rebs

Emily Clemens: 21 pts

Leathernecks: (17-6, 7-3)



John Wood: 64

Lincoln Land: 52

Autumn Voigt: 20 pts

Lexus Fox: 16 pts, 11 rebs



Ellsworth CC: 52

Southeastern CC: 62

Nadirah Oakman: 16 pts

Blackhawks: (15-7)





**High School Wrestling**



(Fort Zumwalt East Duals)

Hannibal: 51

Westminster: 29



Hannibal: 53

Fort Zumwalt East: 24





**IESA**



(7th Grade Boys Basketball)

*Sectional*

Quincy Catholic: 52

Springfield Lincoln: 49

- Overtime

Crusaders: advance to state tournament



Brown County: 16

West Prairie: 18

Cyclones: advance to state tournament