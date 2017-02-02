Free filing help available for many taxpayers

According to the IRS, 125 million Americans may qualify for free tax assistance. Tax experts at Liberty Tax Service said many people are not aware of the free tax assistance options available.

Mark Pegler with Liberty Tax Service said that people that want to utilize the free services available should be careful when filing their income taxes on their own.

"Many taxpayers come with an incorrectly done tax return. Whether provided by these free services, or whether they tried to do it on their own with the online software," Pegler said. "They don't understand tax law fully; they don't understand the questions that are being asked them, and as a result, their tax return is not handled properly."

Pegler also stated that there are free tax services available in Quincy, such as the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program with the United Way. The program provides free tax preparation to lower-income households, the disabled, persons who speak limited English, and the elderly.