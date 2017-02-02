QPS union contract now official

QPS union employees are now officially under contract.

Thursday morning the Quincy Federation of Teachers and the school board signed off on a one year contract.

For the first time, the contract joins multiple unions into one federation.

"It's kind of a historic agreement because it really brings together five different unions into one union," Superintendent Roy Webb said. "So, I mean, you have the cooks, the bus drivers, the custodians, and all our other groups along with the teachers now under one contract."

This contract expires June 30th and is retroactive to the beginning of this school year.

The board and union will continue to work on a long term agreement over the next few months.



