QPS union contract now official

Memeber of the board and union at QPS meet to ratify contract and unite unions. The contract is set to expire June 30th.

Quincy Public Schools union employees are now officially under contract.

Thursday morning, the Quincy Federation of Teachers and the school board signed off on the one year contract. For the first time, Thursday's contract joined multiple unions into one federation.

"It's kind of a historic agreement because it really brings together five different unions into one union," said QPS superintendent Roy Webb. "So, I mean, you have the cooks, the bus drivers, the custodians, and all our other groups along with the teachers now under one contract."

This contract will expire on June 30th and is retroactive to the beginning of this school year. The board and union will continue to work on a long term agreement over the next few months.