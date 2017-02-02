GOP-led Iowa Senate OKs bill to defund Planned Parenthood - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

GOP-led Iowa Senate OKs bill to defund Planned Parenthood

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The Republican-controlled Iowa Senate has approved a bill that would pass up millions in federal dollars in order to avoid giving state funding to Planned Parenthood.

The Senate voted 30-20 along party lines to approve the bill. It now goes to the GOP-led House, where it has support.

The bill proposes Iowa give up nearly $3 million in Medicaid money to create a state-run family planning program that excludes funding for organizations that perform abortions. No family planning money now funds abortions.

Iowa now contributes about $480,000, generating a $2.9 million federal match.

The bill would shift all expenses to the state. Republican lawmakers didn't address how Iowa would pay for the new program, costing at least $3.4 million.

Gov. Terry Branstad supports using federal funding now spent on-risk youth.

