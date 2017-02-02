Local councilman charged with fraud

A Fort Madison councilman is accused of fraud related to his car dealership, according to court records.

River City Motors owner and First Ward Councilman Chris Greenwald was charged earlier this month with fraudulent practice in the third degree. The misdemeanor charge was the result of an investigation by the Iowa Department of Transportation Bureau of Investigation.

Court records state Greenwald knowingly and admittedly accepted a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado for a trade-in even though the title was "skipped." Records state the person trading the truck was not the owner and the title was not transferable.

Documents show Greenwald knew the title had been skipped when he transferred the title to another person.

Records show the truck had a $11,500 security lien and was sold for $7,000.

Greenwald was reached by telephone but declined to comment.