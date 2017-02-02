Signing Day: Highland's Schultz commits to QU

Andrew Schultz departs the Highland football program as the most prolific quarterback in school history as Schultz has his hands on every passing record the Cougars have. Now he is hoping to carry that success to Quincy University.



"They expect a lot out of a quarterback at the college level," said Schultz.



The senior was one of three signal callers to sign their national letters of intent with the Hawks, Wednesday. Schultz says his choice became a lot easier considering the chance being afforded to him and he is more than ready to accept the challenge of playing at a high level.



"It's going to be a challenge picking up the playbook but I love football. I'm going to embrace it every single day and I'm excited to work with (QU) quarterbacks coach (Jay) Davis," he said.



Though Schultz does not come from a program of pedigree, he is excited to show what a Highland football player can do at the next level.



"They could have easily walked past me and said, 'He's on a losing team, he doesn't deserve an opportunity.' But, they're giving me an opportunity (and) I'm going to do my best to make that opportunity a great thing for them," said Schultz.



Over the last two seasons under center Schultz combined for more than five-thousand yards passing and rushing. He also scored 47 touchdowns during his Cougar career and set 16 program records.

