Signing Day: Fisher welcomes new class to WIU

Rewind the clocks a year and Charlie Fisher was still getting used to his new job as the Western Illinois head football coach. Though Fisher had only been on the job for three weeks, the Leathernecks' new head coach still needed to put together a recruiting class as national signing day approached.



This time around, though, Fisher had an entire year to recruit a class all his own.



"What a difference a year makes," said Fisher.



"Last year we had three weeks to put this class together and this time we had a year so it was a much different process for us."



One of the key differences for Fisher and his staff was the ability to get to know his recruits better before signing them to play at Western Illinois.



"We were able to really sink our teeth in and really get to know these kids and have a lot more relationship with each and every one of them and their families. But, this day never gets old for me," said Fisher.



Wednesday's Fisher welcomed 24 new recruits to the program including 14 on offense, eight on defense and two on special teams. His staff also inked four Division I transfer students who are already on campus in Macomb.





