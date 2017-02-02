Fire breaks out in Hannibal home

A fire broke out in a Hannibal home Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded to a one-story, brick house at 505 Section St. around 5:30 p.m. Firefighters appeared to be focused on the attic area where a lot of smoke was coming out.

Hannibal Fire Chief Sean Hampton said the fire was knocked down quickly and no one was home at the time. He said there were no injuries.

Hampton said a neighbor saw the fire and called it in to authorities.

"We went outside and saw the flames billowing out the very front of the house," neighbor Evan Wallace said. "To know that she wasn't there was a relief as the flames were really bad."

Neighbors in the area said they saw flames coming from windows two blocks away.

Hampton said it was unclear what caused the fire.

"We've got an investigator on the scene, so he'll get in there and comb through his stuff to try to figure out where it started at." Hampton said.