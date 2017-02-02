Signing Day: QU hauls in another large class

With each passing season Quincy University's recruiting classes have continued to get larger and more talented.



"We've got a pipeline of a lot of different places," said head coach Tom Pajic.



From a signing class that totaled less than 20 in Tom Pajic's first season as head coach a few years ago to an eye-popping 40 incoming freshman this year, Pajic and his staff spent their scholarship dollars on beefing up the offensive and defensive lines while addressing needs elsewhere, too.



"We're one of only two (NCAA) Division II football programs in the state of Illinois so the stakes have gone up and now we're pretty much recognized as a team of that stature to where things are just going better for us," said Pajic.



Quincy signed a combined 35 players from Illinois and Missouri.



Out of the 40-player class, nine were All-State selections last season and nearly half were team captains.



Before all is said and done, Pajic says they might add a few more newcomers, also.





