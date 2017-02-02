Officials respond after QU student diagnosed with mumps

After a Quincy University student came down with the contagious disease, Mumps, university officials went into action.

"Were in constant communication with our wellness center and Quincy Medical Group and also the health department when its needed,” said Christine Tracy, Dean of Students and Academic Success at Quincy University.

Quincy University only has a walk-in clinic on campus three days a week, but if a student needs medical attention after hours, the university will transport the student to Quincy Medical Group.

"Quincy University takes the health and safety of our students to the utmost importance, we have a plan, we work with our community members such as the health department, our health care providers to ensure their health is taken care of,” said Tracy.

Mumps is spread by droplets of nasal or oral secretions, when someone coughs or sneezes it can become airborne. It can also live on surfaces like tables or door knobs.

"College campuses are always the number one place where mumps likes to show itself,” said Jon Campos, Adams County Health Department Communicable Disease Coordinator. “Part of the reason is that so many students are coming from so many different places including different parts of the world and aren't necessarily vaccinated or they have been in an area where there has been a mumps outbreak and it comes to our community.”

Health officials say another reason mumps is easily contracted is because when someone gets mumps they do not start showing symptoms for two days.

"When we get ones like this that are easy to pass from one person to another investigate and make sure it is mumps and then we put in different plans in order to prevent the spread of it,” said Campos.

The last case of mumps Quincy University had was in 2015