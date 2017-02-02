Missouri bill aims to cut down on attacks on first responders - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Missouri bill aims to cut down on attacks on first responders

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
MARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

The threat of being attacked while doing their day-to-day job is real for emergency first responders. Now a new bill in the Missouri House looks to cut down on attacks by raising the penalty for assault against first responders.

Some local first responders question whether the proposal will have a big impact.

"Our defense training is our first line of defense because we want to be able to escape and evade. We're not there to be the assaulter," said Shane Jaeger with the Marion County Ambulance District.

Not only does the training teach techniques to avoid attacks, but it's trying to change the culture.

"The big problem that we have is for a very long time this has been the dirty little secret in medicine, that this happened in EMS, this happens in E.R.'s to nurses and doctors. The big thing is that we need to change their mindset that this is not part of their job," said Marshall Miller with the Marion County Ambulance District.

Just this last year, the Marion County Ambulance District purchased vests for all responders.

The proposed law aims to reduce attacks by raising the punishment for assaulting first responders to a felony offense.

