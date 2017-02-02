Madison School celebrates 100th day of school

Thursday, students at Madison School in Quincy celebrated the 100th school day of the year.

Teachers and students in 3rd grade dressed as if they were 100-years-old and talked about what life was like 100 years ago. Other students created projects with 100 items in them.

Teachers say it's a good day to look back at all they have learned so far.



"So in the younger grades, it really helps with their education, just the basic counting. Once they get into third grade, it's just a little bit more fun thinking about how 100 used to be so much and now as they get older it's not as much as it used to be," said 3rd grade teacher Laura Williams.

Teachers say the celebration has grown throughout the whole school in past few years.