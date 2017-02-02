QPD plans to crack down on distracted driving

Deputy Chief Doug VanderMaiden noted that the department is looking to increase enforcement of distracted driving even more.

QPD noted that texting and driving has been easier to enforce.

In addition to texting and driving, talking on your phone is also a citation worthy offense.

For the last three years, it has been illegal to use your phone while driving in Illinois.

Quincy Police Department Deputy Chief Doug VanderMaiden said on Thursday that part of the law had been difficult enforce in the past.

"When this law first came out, part of it was very easy to enforce, and that's the texting while driving." VanderMaiden said. "One of the things we were hesitant to enforce was the using a cell phone itself and driving."

VanderMaiden said in the last three years, the department has cited thirty-six drivers for distracted driving.

Quincy resident Kelly Voss noted that she sees people using their phones while behind the wheel on a daily basis.

"It's dangerous. People are distracted by things, just in life in general." Voss said. "You throw a cellphone on top of it, and it can be deadly."

Deputy Chief VanderMaiden noted that with a new year, a new states' attorney, and proven results in the courtroom, QPD plans on citing drivers for talking on the phone as well.

Voss said that she has been especially concerned for distracted driving, because she drives a motorcycle in the summer.

"It doesn't take much for someone not too see a motorcycle in general, and then, add the phone to it, and it can ruin everybody's lives." Voss added.

Voss also noted that she hopes the increased enforcement causes fewer people to use their phones while behind the wheel. QPD hopes the $120 fine that goes along with the citation also encourages drivers to play it safe.

"I think if people are getting tickets for it, or a monetary value on it, maybe they will put the phone down." Voss said.