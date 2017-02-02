Big TV sales ahead of Superbowl Sunday

Best Buy in Quincy noted that many people are buying televisions in the week leading up to the Superbowl.

More than 100 million people are expected to tune in to the Superbowl.

For those who cannot attend the game, watching it on a big screen is the next best thing.

Stores have been trying to clear out their 2016 television models.

The Clark Howard Show estimates that televisions can be on sale for around twenty-two percent off during the days leading up to the big game.

Home theater associate Bryce Kidman of Best Buy in Quincy, noted that it's important to do research before you buy a new television.

"Some TVs are brighter than others which is great for a bright room. If you're in a dark room, you might go with something that has really great dark colors, so that you can really see the differences in it." Kidman said. "People who game, they need a really fast TV, same with people who watch sports. So it really varies based on what you do with your television."

Kidman added that Samsung, LG, and Sony televisions have been the most popular.