Hannibal's proposed graffiti ordinance discussed by city leaders and residents

Hannibal city officials are one step closer to tackling what they call a growing graffiti problem in America's hometown.

Residents say the graffiti around town is becoming hard to miss and they're getting frustrated. That's why John Tomko brought an ordinance to city council last year looking to stop the issue.

"I'm cautiously optimistic because before people were talking about it and people were not taking action," Tomko said. "So I took action."

Thursday, city officials held a meeting to look over the proposed ordinance with the goal of discouraging future tags.

"It's contagious," City manager Jeff LaGarce said. "If a property gets hit with graffiti, there's a pretty good likely-hood another property in that immediate vicinity is probably going to get hit in the next few days."

Police say residents often think the tags are done by youth. The facts show that's not true.

"One of the worst graffiti situations we've had in recent years occurred maybe two or three months ago and it was a 32-year-old person," LaGarce added.

Some in attendance at Thursday's meeting like Hannibal Police Lt. John Zerbonia think adding an award to help track down taggers will get residents to take pride in keeping their city clean.

"It happens at night," Zerbonia said. "It happens away from the public eye. If we can get information to help us solve that, it will be beneficial."

LaGarce knows some tourists can feel uncomfortable by the graffiti.

"It can get very unsettling," LaGarce explained. "So we do see it as a public problem."

Tomko believes this is a step in the right direction to improve the image of America's hometown.

"It is going to be effective and it's going to cleanup Hannibal and make Hannibal great again,"Tomko added.

LaGarce says the city attorney will modify the proposed ordinance based off the discussion. He then plans to send the final ordinance to the city council in the next 4 to 6 weeks.