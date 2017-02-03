Norovirus hitting Tri-States harder than in recent years

It's flu season, but Tri-State residents are also getting hit with the Norovirus, also known as the stomach flu.

In fact, doctors are seeing more cases in the Tri-States than they have in several years according to doctors at SIU Family Medicine in Quincy.

Norovirus can lead to dehydration and that can be a big concern for children and the elderly. Doctors say it's easy to spread, similar to the flu, but what makes this virus so nasty is washing your hands may not prevent the spread.

"It's hard to kill," Dr. Darin Thomas said. "Your typical anti-microbial hand washes sometimes won't get all of it. So it's hard to keep it in check."

Doctors say the good news is the sickness is short lived, with it lasting between 24 to 48 hours. The bad news, the only cure for it is time.