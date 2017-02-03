Thursday's Area Scores - February 2 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Thursday's Area Scores - February 2

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Clark County beat the buzzer to defeat Monroe City to stay undefeated in the CCC. Clark County beat the buzzer to defeat Monroe City to stay undefeated in the CCC.

**High School Basketball, Boys**

Monroe City: 44
Clark County: 46
Zeb Riney: game winning three-point FG at the buzzer
Chandler Bevans: 13 pts
CE Talton: 16 pts
Indians: (15-3, 3-0)

Centralia: 36
Palmyra: 57
Ragar McKinney: 16 pts

Bowling Green: 59
Mark Twain: 51
Brad Tonkinson: 21 pts

North Shelby: 49
Schuyler County: 48
-- LaPlata Tournament Semifinals
(Overtime)
- North Shelby vs. Canton (Saturday, 6 p.m.)

Pleasant Hill: 49
Clopton: 55

Payson: 63
Illini West: 77
Jacob Bryan/Kennedy Gooding: 16 pts each
Tanner Cannady: 19 pts


**High School Basketball, Girls**

(MSHSAA)
7) Monroe City: 39
Clark County: 50
Lady Indians: (17-2, 3-0)

Centralia: 38
Palmyra: 41
Nicole Kroeger: 15 pts
Lady Panthers: (14-6, 3-1)

Bowling Green: 56
Mark Twain: 43
Gabi Deters: 15 pts
McKenzie Lathrom: 20 pts

(IHSA)
Galesburg: 54
Quincy High: 35
Miayla Robbins: 10 pts

Liberty: 30
QND: 64

Illini West: 51
West Hancock: 28
Erin Johnson/Baylee Clampitt: 16 pts each

Unity: 53
Beardstown: 31
Jordan Hildebrand: 12 pts
Addison Miller: 11 pts
Lady Mustangs: (18-9)

Pittsfield/Pleasant Hill: 50
North Greene: 46
Sidney Bauer: 15 pts

Triopia: 55
Brown County: 66
Mariah Markert: 27 pts

Peoria Heights: 15
Bushnell-PC: 63
Kayley Peck: 23 pts


**College Basketball**

(MEN)
St. Joseph's: 89
Quincy: 106
Joe Tagarelli: 23 pts, 13 rebs, 6 assists
Evan McGaughey: 13 pts, 13 rebs, 5 assists
Von Washington: 20 pts
Hawks: (19-4, 9-3) - 4th straight win, take sole possession of first place in GLVC West (scored 68 points in the first half)

Culver-Stockton: 74
Baker: 82
Adrian Fernandez: 17 pts

Hannibal-LaGrange: 77
William Woods: 92
Demetrius Early: 15 pts
Trojans: (7-12, 4-11)

(WOMEN)
St. Joseph's: 74
Quincy: 68
Nikia Edom: 21 pts
Lady Hawks: (4-18, 1-11)

Culver-Stockton: 47
10) Baker: 73
Lacey Clark: 11 pts
Lady Wildcats: (8-15, 6-13)

Hannibal-LaGrange: 40
William Woods: 79
Kenna Greenway: 17 pts
Lady Trojans: (3-19, 3-14)

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.