Thursday's Area Scores - February 2

Clark County beat the buzzer to defeat Monroe City to stay undefeated in the CCC.

**High School Basketball, Boys**



Monroe City: 44

Clark County: 46

Zeb Riney: game winning three-point FG at the buzzer

Chandler Bevans: 13 pts

CE Talton: 16 pts

Indians: (15-3, 3-0)



Centralia: 36

Palmyra: 57

Ragar McKinney: 16 pts



Bowling Green: 59

Mark Twain: 51

Brad Tonkinson: 21 pts



North Shelby: 49

Schuyler County: 48

-- LaPlata Tournament Semifinals

(Overtime)

- North Shelby vs. Canton (Saturday, 6 p.m.)



Pleasant Hill: 49

Clopton: 55



Payson: 63

Illini West: 77

Jacob Bryan/Kennedy Gooding: 16 pts each

Tanner Cannady: 19 pts





**High School Basketball, Girls**



(MSHSAA)

7) Monroe City: 39

Clark County: 50

Lady Indians: (17-2, 3-0)



Centralia: 38

Palmyra: 41

Nicole Kroeger: 15 pts

Lady Panthers: (14-6, 3-1)



Bowling Green: 56

Mark Twain: 43

Gabi Deters: 15 pts

McKenzie Lathrom: 20 pts



(IHSA)

Galesburg: 54

Quincy High: 35

Miayla Robbins: 10 pts



Liberty: 30

QND: 64



Illini West: 51

West Hancock: 28

Erin Johnson/Baylee Clampitt: 16 pts each



Unity: 53

Beardstown: 31

Jordan Hildebrand: 12 pts

Addison Miller: 11 pts

Lady Mustangs: (18-9)



Pittsfield/Pleasant Hill: 50

North Greene: 46

Sidney Bauer: 15 pts



Triopia: 55

Brown County: 66

Mariah Markert: 27 pts



Peoria Heights: 15

Bushnell-PC: 63

Kayley Peck: 23 pts





**College Basketball**



(MEN)

St. Joseph's: 89

Quincy: 106

Joe Tagarelli: 23 pts, 13 rebs, 6 assists

Evan McGaughey: 13 pts, 13 rebs, 5 assists

Von Washington: 20 pts

Hawks: (19-4, 9-3) - 4th straight win, take sole possession of first place in GLVC West (scored 68 points in the first half)



Culver-Stockton: 74

Baker: 82

Adrian Fernandez: 17 pts



Hannibal-LaGrange: 77

William Woods: 92

Demetrius Early: 15 pts

Trojans: (7-12, 4-11)



(WOMEN)

St. Joseph's: 74

Quincy: 68

Nikia Edom: 21 pts

Lady Hawks: (4-18, 1-11)



Culver-Stockton: 47

10) Baker: 73

Lacey Clark: 11 pts

Lady Wildcats: (8-15, 6-13)



Hannibal-LaGrange: 40

William Woods: 79

Kenna Greenway: 17 pts

Lady Trojans: (3-19, 3-14)