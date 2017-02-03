Thursday's Area Scores - February 2

**High School Basketball, Boys**
Monroe City: 44
Clark County: 46
Zeb Riney: game winning three-point FG at the buzzer
Chandler Bevans: 13 pts
CE Talton: 16 pts
Indians: (15-3, 3-0)
Centralia: 36
Palmyra: 57
Ragar McKinney: 16 pts
Bowling Green: 59
Mark Twain: 51
Brad Tonkinson: 21 pts
North Shelby: 49
Schuyler County: 48
-- LaPlata Tournament Semifinals
(Overtime)
- North Shelby vs. Canton (Saturday, 6 p.m.)
Pleasant Hill: 49
Clopton: 55
Payson: 63
Illini West: 77
Jacob Bryan/Kennedy Gooding: 16 pts each
Tanner Cannady: 19 pts
**High School Basketball, Girls**
(MSHSAA)
7) Monroe City: 39
Clark County: 50
Lady Indians: (17-2, 3-0)
Centralia: 38
Palmyra: 41
Nicole Kroeger: 15 pts
Lady Panthers: (14-6, 3-1)
Bowling Green: 56
Mark Twain: 43
Gabi Deters: 15 pts
McKenzie Lathrom: 20 pts
(IHSA)
Galesburg: 54
Quincy High: 35
Miayla Robbins: 10 pts
Liberty: 30
QND: 64
Illini West: 51
West Hancock: 28
Erin Johnson/Baylee Clampitt: 16 pts each
Unity: 53
Beardstown: 31
Jordan Hildebrand: 12 pts
Addison Miller: 11 pts
Lady Mustangs: (18-9)
Pittsfield/Pleasant Hill: 50
North Greene: 46
Sidney Bauer: 15 pts
Triopia: 55
Brown County: 66
Mariah Markert: 27 pts
Peoria Heights: 15
Bushnell-PC: 63
Kayley Peck: 23 pts
**College Basketball**
(MEN)
St. Joseph's: 89
Quincy: 106
Joe Tagarelli: 23 pts, 13 rebs, 6 assists
Evan McGaughey: 13 pts, 13 rebs, 5 assists
Von Washington: 20 pts
Hawks: (19-4, 9-3) - 4th straight win, take sole possession of first place in GLVC West (scored 68 points in the first half)
Culver-Stockton: 74
Baker: 82
Adrian Fernandez: 17 pts
Hannibal-LaGrange: 77
William Woods: 92
Demetrius Early: 15 pts
Trojans: (7-12, 4-11)
(WOMEN)
St. Joseph's: 74
Quincy: 68
Nikia Edom: 21 pts
Lady Hawks: (4-18, 1-11)
Culver-Stockton: 47
10) Baker: 73
Lacey Clark: 11 pts
Lady Wildcats: (8-15, 6-13)
Hannibal-LaGrange: 40
William Woods: 79
Kenna Greenway: 17 pts
Lady Trojans: (3-19, 3-14)
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.