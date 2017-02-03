Local lawmaker reaches out to constituents with new website

With a contentious political atmosphere in Illinois, a local lawmaker is making it easier for residents to participate in our democracy.

Republican Senator Jil Tracy has launched a legislative website to better serve constituents. The site includes news from the legislature, resources to find state services, and an outlet to reach out with any questions or complaints.

Tracy says it's important residents give their input, so she can better represent their interests in Springfield.

"If they have a constituent issue, it's important that they be able to find our contact and get in touch with us," Tracy said. "Secondly, I think our information is very in-depth and up to date. And I think everybody at this point in time in the state of Illinois' budget crisis, they want to know what's going on."

Speaking of the budget impasse, Tracy says she and her colleagues will be busy looking at a possible grand compromise in the Illinois Senate next week.