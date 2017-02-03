Trump's mortgage move has little impact locally

The Trump administration recently reversed a cut in the Federal Housing Administration's annual mortgage premium, but mortgage bankers at LeaderOne Financial in Quincy said it shouldn't have a big impact locally.

The cut would have saved some homeowners around $500 a year on average. Since Trump's move, FHA applications have dropped by 13 percent, and many point to the reversed cut.

Quincy real estate broker Misty Dowling said that she understood why people would be concerned, but she had not see any changes in the local market.

"Initially, when something is new, everybody is a little bit leary of if something is going to happen," she said. "But again, our local market is not showing that. Every President wants the economy to flourish, so I think that he's going to want the best for real estate too."

Dowling also said the local market hadn't seen the significant drops that other areas in the country had seen.





