Documents reveal details of Keokuk murder

A Keokuk man told police he killed his mother after she made him angry, according to court documents.

Devan Williams was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder. Police said he killed his mother, Lori Williams, 54. Residents couldn't believe the news,

"Terror," Kenny Irvin said.

"How could somebody do that to her mother," Samantha Allsup said.

The criminal complaint filed in Lee County court states officers were called to 222 Concert St. at 9:46 a.m. after a reported death. It states when an officer arrived, Devan Williams greeted the officer at the door. Documents state he told the officer a person was dead in a bed in the home.

Documents state the officer thought the scene was suspicious and took Devan Williams into custody. Allsup couldn't imagine seeing that happen.

"You're never going to think to kill your mother, in any type of way," Allsup added. "It's never going to cross your mind, ever."

The court records state while Devan Williams was being interviewed by police, he said he was taking care of a person at the home in the early morning hours of the previous Friday morning.

The complaint states the person kicked Devan Williams in the chest. It said he got angry and put a pillow over the person's face.

Documents state when the person stopped moving, Devan Williams crushed the person's larynx, chocked them for a minute and stuffed a blanket in their mouth. Records state he did that so the person wouldn't wake up and be in pain anymore.

"You only have one mom," Allsup said. "When she's gone, she's gone. I couldn't even imagine doing a thing of this sort to my mother."

"How could someone in their own mind, in the right frame of mind, do that and not comprehend what their doing," Irvin added. "Plus, it's the dude's mom."

It's the city's second murder in four months, a shocking reality for residents in the area.

"I've lived here since 1979 and this is almost unheard of," Irvin added.

"You wouldn't look at that to happen, ever, in a town like this," Allsup said.

Devan Williams is scheduled to be in court Feb. 9 for a preliminary hearing. His bond was set at $1 million, cash only.