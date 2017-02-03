Charges dropped against half-brother of convicted killer

Court records show charges were dropped Friday against the half-brother of a man convicted of murdering a Quincy boy.

Obstruction charges against Stefan Crider III were dismissed as expected. Similar charges were also dropped earlier this week for his mother, Julia Crider, and father, Stefan Crider, Jr.

The three were charged in connection with the 2015 murder of 12-year-old Rayshone Humphrey. Prosecutors claimed they helped Steson Crider leave Illinois after Humphrey, Jr. was shot to death.

Steson Crider was convicted by a jury and was sentenced to 65 years in prison.

Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha released the following statement earlier this week:

This determination is the result of the consideration of the emotional toll another jury trial would inflict on the victim’s family and of the previously obtained conviction by the Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office against Steson Crider, who is now serving a 65 year sentence for first degree murder. Further, based on the Illinois Legislature’s recent changes in sentencing guidelines, attaining a prison sentence for an offense of obstructing justice, is exceptionally unlikely.

The attorney for Stefan Crider III, Tony Cameron, released the following statement Wednesday: