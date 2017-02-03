Charges dropped against half-brother of convicted killer - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Charges dropped against half-brother of convicted killer

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Court records show charges were dropped Friday against the half-brother of a man convicted of murdering a Quincy boy.

Obstruction charges against Stefan Crider III were dismissed as expected. Similar charges were also dropped earlier this week for his mother, Julia Crider, and father, Stefan Crider, Jr.

The three were charged in connection with the 2015 murder of 12-year-old Rayshone Humphrey. Prosecutors claimed they helped Steson Crider leave Illinois after Humphrey, Jr. was shot to death.

Steson Crider was convicted by a jury and was sentenced to 65 years in prison.

Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha released the following statement earlier this week:

This determination is the result of the consideration of the emotional toll another jury trial would inflict on the victim’s family and of the previously obtained conviction by the Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office against Steson Crider, who is now serving a 65 year sentence for first degree murder.  Further, based on the Illinois Legislature’s recent changes in sentencing guidelines, attaining a prison sentence for an offense of obstructing justice, is exceptionally unlikely.

The attorney for Stefan Crider III, Tony Cameron, released the following statement Wednesday: 

Thanks to the careful analysis and factual review of State’s Attorney Gary Farha, Stefan Crider III’s extended ordeal is over. Make no mistake, this was not an act of mercy on the part of State’s Attorney Farha. It was a lawyer’s logical analysis of the evidence. Stefan was never guilty of anything. 

I have already spoken on the travesty of Stefan doing 127 days in jail for doing nothing more than driving to a truck stop and back with his brother and friends.

I understand when little Ray was killed true chaos reigned and jailing everyone somehow related to the suspected shooter may have made some semblance of sense. The previous administration’s re-filing of the utterly unsupported case against Stefan last year defies explanation. It did nothing more than increase Stefan’s burden and stuck Mr. Farha with a case he could not win. It also cost the taxpayers money for appointed counsel. The re-filing was a waste in every respect.

Stefan served 127 days for no other reason than his last name.

The system did not work in this case until State’s Attorney Farha embraced his duty of prosecutorial ethics to affirmatively ‘do justice.’ Gary is to be applauded for his decency and balance in not perpetuating an injustice.”

