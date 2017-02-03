City attorney, mayor respond to official misconduct charge

La Harpe, Illinois, City Attorney Diane Diestler released a statement Friday saying the alleged illegal action by the mayor was a common occurrence among others in town.

Mayor Ryan Kienast was arrested this week and was charged with official misconduct. He's accused of ordering a city employee to use city-owned backhoe to remove dirt on a property owned by Kienast.

Diestler stated the alleged action by Kienast falls into a long-standing policy in La Harpe.

"In mid-November, I became aware that the City has had a long-standing policy (written and otherwise) that allows the use of city personnel and equipment for non-public purposes - under certain conditions," Diestler stated. "However, that policy is contrary to state law."

Diestler said she is working to find possible state and local law violations.

"As city attorney, I believe it is my responsibility to identify possible violations of state and local law by city officials and city employees; to work with city officials and suggest ways to remove violations, such as by changing local practices and policies and local laws; to encourage all city officials and city employees to conform their conduct to the law; and to do whatever is necessary and in my power to protect the City of La Harpe and its residents," Diestler stated.

The city attorney also questioned if Hancock County State's Attorney Jason Pohren is considering charges against others.

"I have discovered that the isolated incident that occurred at the Kienast property in November appears to be typical of what has occurred for more than a decade at many other properties in the City, including at properties owned or occupied by other city officials and city employees," Diestler stated. "I do not know whether the State’s Attorney, to avoid claims of discrimination, will be obliged to bring charges concerning the other known violations."

Kienast also responded to the charge Friday and echoed Diestler's comments.

"I'd hope that the State's attorney would also prosecute the official misconduct of the other city officers and employees since others have violated the same law they're accusing me of violating," Kienast said. "There's actually a city policy that had said this could be done. There's also an affidavit for city employees that had been here for 39 years."

Kienast was asked on the phone Friday if he did what he's accused of.

"As a citizen of this town, I asked if (an employee) would be willing to come and - he was there for 10 or 15 minutes and dug a hole," Kienast said. "Even at the time he was there, I wasn't even the one there out with him."

Kienast said the use of employee time and equipment happens frequently.

"This is something they do for everybody," Kienast said. "They've plowed churches. We didn't even know this was a state law that said you're not supposed to, because we have a city policy. And when we have problems before, our previous city attorney told us to follow that policy to the T. That policy states in there clearly that that was okay."

"I never knew there was anything wrong," Kienast said.

Pohren said on the phone Friday that "it's hard to tell" if any others face possible charges.

"The city attorney did provide a memorandum/letter to state police alleging misconduct by other public officials - not only current public officials in the city of La Harpe, but also past members," Pohren said. "The letter is alleging instances of potential theft and potential official misconduct. Those date back three years."

Pohren said the Illinois State Police turned over that memorandum/letter to the ethics commission with the Illinois Attorney General's Office.

"I don't know what their official stance on that is," Pohren said. "Right now, the only case we're looking at, and an investigation has been completed on, is Mr. Kienast."

Pohren said any other potential instances would be investigated by the state police and attorney general's office. He said those investigations would be turned over to him for review. He said, at this point, no other investigations related to the La Harpe situation have been turned over to him.