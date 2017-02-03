Person hit by train near Dallas City identified - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Person hit by train near Dallas City identified

By Gary Davis, Executive Content Producer
DALLAS CITY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Henderson County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the person who was struck and killed by a train Wednesday night.

Coroner Kris Beals said the victim is Dee A. Ommen, 46, of Dallas City.

Beals said he was called to investigate a pedestrian that had been hit by a train east of Dallas City around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, and Ommen was pronounced dead 30 minutes later.

Beals said the incident is still under investigation by the Henderson County Coroner's Office and the Henderson County Sheriff.

