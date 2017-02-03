"Give Kids a Smile" helps children get free dental work

Coordinators say for many its the first time some kids have been to the dentist

With many families struggling to make ends meet, oftentimes dental hygiene falls on the back burners. This can lead to serious health complications in the future.

"I'm happy because I get to get my teeth cleaned and I basically never do that,” said 2nd Grader Kolton England.

That's how many kids were feeling at the event "Give Kids a Smile" Friday.

"We are finding more that the dental health has so much to do with heart health and the whole body is starting with the mouth,” said Kaye Hildenbrand, Give Kids a Smile coordinator.

"It also can lead to bone decay, and loss of teeth, and lifelong malocclusion which leads to bad muscle and joint pain as well as heart and much deeper health effects that come out of bad oral hygiene,” said Bart Miller with Goetze Dental.

That's why 13 local dentist volunteered to offer free services

"Dental is one of those things that get forgotten and unless there is a problem that the keep to dental health is prevention,” said Dr. Maria Connoyer, a local dentist.

There were around 160 children from Adams, Schuyler, and Brown counties that came in for free dental work. Work included everything from teeth cleaning to extractions. Most of the kids are low-income or children with no dental insurance.

"For some children this is the only means to be able to receive this care,” said Hildenbrand.

Dentists say good dental hygiene should be taken as seriously as eating healthy.

"Its really important for kids and for everyone to have access to dental care because teeth are apart of the body, so if you have an infection in your mouth that goes through your system, you'll see a lot of missed school and work due to tooth pain, it's part of the whole mind body connection where we have to keep our mouths healthy for overall health,” said Connoyer.

Organizers say for many children this is the first time they have ever been to the dentist so to make it less scary, kids were able to enjoy face panting, jugglers and a tooth wizard.

"We are trying to make this a wonderful experience for them because a lot of these children are going to need follow up care and we want this experience to be wonderful and a fun day,” said Hildenbrand.

This was the 11th year they offered this service and organizers say they will continue to do this as long as there is still a need.