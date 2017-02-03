HLGU honors Black History Month

Hannibal LaGrange University is celebrating Black History Month with a display of pictures and artifacts.

It will be up the entire month of February at Roland Library. The items are borrowed from Jim's Journey: the Huck Finn Freedom Center.

The display has pictures of African-American icons such as Martin Luther king Jr. and Rosa Parks. The theme this year is "African American History is American History."

Faye Dant who put the display together says she hopes people to get a sense of how African American history played in American history.

"I like us to get to a place where we don't have just the 28 days or so, that it just becomes part of the story we tell about America and America's accomplishments and challenges,” said Dant.

There will be a Martin Luther king Jr. celebration Sunday February 19 from 2 to 4 at 8th and Center Street Baptist Church in Hannibal.