Dementia patient caregivers provided with resources

Alzheimer's is a disease that affects many people across the country, but it doesn't just affect the person diagnosed.

The Central Illinois chapter of the Alzheimer's Association held a forum at the Quincy Senior Center on Friday, with the purpose of educating, and providing support to those who care for Alzheimer's and dementia patients.

Susan Johnson, the Quincy Association Manager and head of education and outreach, noted that the disease can be difficult for those who provide care for patients.

"Research studies show that caregivers of someone with dementia suffer more ill effects in their own emotional help, mental help, and even their physical well being." Johnson said.

For more information, you can visit the association's website, or call the 24-hour helpline at 1-800-272-3900.