QPS looking to expand co-teacher program

The district has been looking to expand the program to the new K-5 schools.

Erin Householder noted how teachers can work together to fit the students' needs.

Kids who struggle to keep up in the classroom often get pulled out of class.

Educators noted that this can be embarrassing for students and they can miss parts of lessons.

However, school officials at Quincy Public Schools noted said Friday that they want to change that.

At Baldwin School. both Jess Wert and Erin Householder are co-teachers.

"It's just to have someone else that when there is a student who struggles, you can turn to that teacher and there's a second set of eyes, and they may have different ideas that you don't have that can work to address that issue." Householder said.

Householder is a special education teacher, and she co-teaches with Wert during math class. Wert said that having another educator in the classroom greatly benefits the students, as she's seen the wide range of abilities continue to grow.

"The gaps that we are getting, are getting bigger, and I do think that does allow every kid to access the curriculum, yet still get the support they need." Wert said. QPS Secondary Academic Director Carol Frericks said that the district hopes to put the teaching model in all of its upcoming elementary schools.

"We do not have it consistently in place for kindergarten through 12th grade." Frericks said. "We have places where we offer the program, and we'd like to look at offering the program in our new K-5 buildings."

Teachers like Wert and Householder both added that the program works well.

"To have another certified teacher is perfect, because they know what the instruction is like, and they know different strategies," Wert said.

"As I may work with a small group, she can instruct the class so that way no one's missing out and instruction's still provided to all." Householder said.

Frericks also noted that the district hopes to put the program in the new elementary schools by 2018.