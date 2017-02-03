Souper Bowl of Caring campaign aims to collect food for those in need

Using the hype surrounding Sunday's big game for a good cause. The Early Childhood and Family Center in Quincy is holding a "Souper Bowl of Caring" drive where they're collecting items for the food pantries of Quanada and Catholic Charities, they've collected about 500 items so far.



"I just think it's great at this age for kids to learn you're never too young to make an impact on the community and help out so it's just a great learning experience and its very simple. That just bringing in even just the one can will make a difference to help others," said Shannon Dietrich with the Early Childhood Center.

They're collecting canned food, toiletries..anything that can help restock shelves in food pantries that are often low on goods at the beginning of the year.

