Souper Bowl of Caring campaign aims to collect food for those in - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Souper Bowl of Caring campaign aims to collect food for those in need

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Using the hype surrounding Sunday's big game for a good cause. The Early Childhood and Family Center in Quincy is holding a "Souper Bowl of Caring" drive where they're collecting items for the food pantries of Quanada and Catholic Charities, they've collected about 500 items so far.
 

"I just think it's great at this age for kids to learn you're never too young to make an impact on the community and help out so it's just a great learning experience and its very simple. That just bringing in even just the one can will make a difference to help others," said Shannon Dietrich with the Early Childhood Center.

They're collecting canned food, toiletries..anything that can help restock shelves in food pantries that are often low on goods at the beginning of the year.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.