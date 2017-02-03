Talk of the Town: Hall of famer Rick Hummel returns to Quincy

Pitchers and catchers may not report for another 10 days but baseball was on the minds of everyone at the Quincy Elks Club Friday afternoon.



Quincy native sports columnist for the St. Louis Post Dispatch and baseball Hall of Fame inductee Rick Hummel was the keynote speaker at the weekly Quincy Exchange Club gathering.



Hummel spoke and then took questions from those in attendance but says he is always happy to come back to his home town.



"I owe a lot to Quincy," said Hummel. "They gave me my start on life."



"I appreciate the fact that they're proud of me for whatever level of stature I've achieved. But I'm proud of them for whatever they've done in their lives and how they've made Quincy better, too."



At the meeting Hummel made a few predictions and believes the Cubs will, once again, win the NL Central Division. However, the veteran sports columnist believes the Boston Red Sox will win the World Series in 2017.



